🚀 Xherdan Shaqiri makes history with Scotland screamer

Xherdan Shaqiri may be in the twilight of his career now, but he seems to roll back the years at every major tournament for Switzerland, and has done so once more this evening in emphatic style.

Taking to the pitch against Scotland, he became the first Swiss player ever to appear at seven major tournaments.

Then, he found the back of the net in incredible fashion, pouncing on a mistake at the back to curl past Angus Gunn with his nation's first effort on goal to equalise.

In doing so, he is now the only European player to score in the last six major tournaments (three European Championships and three World Cups).

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



• World Cup 2014: ⚽️

• EURO 2016: ⚽️

• World Cup 2018: ⚽️

• EURO 2020: ⚽️⚽️⚽️

• World Cup 2022: ⚽️

• #EURO2024: ⚽️🆕



He also bought up double figures at major tournaments, and could yet go on to get more.