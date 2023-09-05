XGIMI’s best new portable projectors of 2023 are up to 25% off

I recently told you about some fantastic home theater projector deals on models from top brands like Optoma and Epson. If you’re looking for something that will stay in one spot in a living room or basement, those deals are unbeatable right now. But there are also some great portable projector deals running this week, including discounts on two of my favorite new XGIMI models.

Prices start at just $299 right now for the new-for-2023 XGIMI MoGo 2, which normally retails for $399. That’s a huge 25% discount, and it’s the lowest price ever for this model. There’s no denying that this is a fantastic deal, but there’s another sale I recommend if you’re willing to spend a bit more. The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a huge upgrade compared to the base model, and it’s down to $509.15 instead of $599 this week.

If you’ve read any of our reviews of XGIMI protectors, like the XGIMI Elfin projector review, you know that there are certain characteristics that all XGIMI projectors share. They offer incredible picture quality, compact designs, and impressive features — often for much less money than comparable models from more popular brands.

The company’s MoGo lineup of portable projectors received a big update in 2023. These are XGIMI’s mid-range portable projectors that cost way less than the Horizon model and the Horizon Pro 4K projector, but they still offer similar features in a much more compact design.

Needless to say, the MoGo series is also much less expensive than XGIMI’s Horizon lineup.







The XGIMI MoGo 2 is the upgraded entry-level model, and it’s very impressive for something so compact. This model retails for $399, but it’s down to $299 thanks to a nice big 25% discount.

Key features include 720p HD resolution, a brightness rating of 400 ISO lumens, built-in 8W speakers, vertical and horizontal keystone correction, and the Android TV 11.0 operating system. Plus, it only weighs 2.4 pounds, so you can easily take it with you anywhere you go.

For my money, however, the upgraded model is a much better option — especially while it’s on sale.







I’ve been testing the new XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro portable projector for several months now, and I have been very impressed. As a matter of fact, I can’t even remember the last time I used any other portable projector.

This model has a lot in common with the entry-level version, including the same form factor and overall design. It also has the same brightness rating at 400 ISO lumens and the same Android TV 11.0 platform.

There are a few key differences between the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro and the base model MoGo 2 projector. The MoGo 2 Pro has an output resolution of 1080p FHD, while the MoGo 2 is capped at 720p. Also, the MoGo 2 Pro features Harman Kardon speakers.

Plus, there’s a built-in battery that lets you run the MoGo 2 Pro for up to 4 hours before you need to plug it in again. And the upgraded ISA 2.0 uninterrupted auto keystone correction and auto-focus in the MoGo 2 Pro makes a big difference compared to the entry-level MoGo 2 projector.

The $599 retail price of the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is quite a bit higher than the $399 price tag on the regular MoGo 2. I think that it’s worth the extra cost though, since it’s such a big upgrade. And since it’s on sale right now at an all-time low price of $509.15, this is the perfect time to see why I’m so impressed with XGIMI’s latest portable projector.







Of note, these XGIMI portable projector deals are only scheduled to run through September 10, 2023.

