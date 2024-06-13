xG, agressivity, duels, clean sheets... Where does AS Monaco stand out?

With the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season ended on May 19 with a good second place for the Rouge et Blanc, here's a look at the areas in which AS Monaco performed the best during this financial year, with our partner Opta.

A comeback season! At the end of a 2023-2024 season concluded by a win at home against Nantes (4-0), Adi Hütter’s men were strong runners-up to PSG, synonymous with the Club’s return to the Champions League. So after looking at the key stats of the Rouge et Blanc‘s season, here’s a further look at where AS Monaco has stood out in Ligue 1, thanks to our partner Opta. 📊

Foolproof efficiency 🎯

AS Monaco ranked second in Ligue 1 in goals scored this season in the top flight (68), behind only Paris Saint-Germain (81). The Club also has the second best Expected Goals total with 56.07xG.

Second-best xG 🔎

With a difference of 11.93xG, the Club therefore has the best differential in the championship. In other words, AS Monaco scores more goals that are more difficult to score than the other teams. For example, a penalty has an index of 0.76 out of one, meaning the shooter has a 76% chance of converting it into a goal. On the other hand, a free kick from more than thirty meters would have barely a 5% chance of ending up in the back of the net, therefore 0.05xG.

Golo’, the most unpredictable 👀

The further from goal a shot is, the lower the xG index. The quality of the shooter, but also of the goalkeeper or the number of defenders between the ball and the goalkeeper must also be taken into account in this calculation. And this season, it’s Aleksandr Golovin who set a record for the most improbable goal against Metz! The Russian attacking midfielder had just a 1.6% chance of scoring, against 2.6% for Denis Zakaria in the Derby against Nice.

𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗥 🚨💥 À voir et à revoir sous tous les angles 😍🎥 pic.twitter.com/bJ4PpnZVn9 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) October 23, 2023

Masters of the air 🪖

AS Monaco are also the team who scored the most headed goals in the league in 2023-2024 (11), level with Lille and Lens.

Taki’ and Wissam to the power of 15 ⚽

Wissam Ben Yedder finished in the top 5 scorers in Ligue 1 and is one of the two Rouge et Blanc involved in at least 15 goals in the league this season (18 – sixteen goals and two assists), along with Takumi Minamino (15 – nine goals, six assists).

The two players also have a very good ratio in terms of xG: the French striker has a differential of +3.6 (16 goals from 12.4xG), compared to +3.1 for the Japanese playmaker (nine goals from 5.9xG).

An aggressive style 🌪️

AS Monaco is the team with the most shots attempted (517) and on target (210) in Ligue 1 this season. Furthermore, with 55% of its attempts on target, the Club also had the highest accuracy rate in the league in 2023-2024 (excluding blocked shots).

Moving to the front ➡️

Youssouf Fofana is part of the top 6 players in Ligue 1 who have the most passes made in the opposing final third (573). The Principality club is also the second team to have attempted the most passes in the final third (4943).

It’s my most prolific season and I’m very happy to be there for the team. I have always tried to be present and it is true that with the goals and the assists, this is a plus. After all these years, it’s so much the better that the objective has been achieved, my work has been rewarded.

Youssouf Fofana

In the opponents’ box ⛳

Often receiving the ball, Wissam Ben Yedder and Folarin Balogun are in the top 4 of players in terms of touches in the opposing area (166 and 150). The Club as a whole is also well-ranked again, with 953 touches in the opposition area, second in in Ligue 1 this season, behind Paris (1039).

Defending from the front 🚧

From a defensive point this time, Youssouf Fofana was the third best in ball recovery in Ligue 1 (230 balls recovered), behind Maxence Caqueret (236) and Pierre Lees-Melou (239). For their part, the Rouge et Blanc have totaled 329 high recoveries in the league this season… more than any other team!

Auteur de 16 récupérations face à Paris, Youssouf Fofana est dans l'Équipe type de la 24ème journée de @Ligue1UberEats 💪🔥 𝘿𝙖𝙜𝙝𝙚 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙨' 🔝👏 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) March 4, 2024

Sharp in the duels ⚔️

He knows the definition of defensive workrate: Wilfried Singo is part of the top 3 in percentage of duels won (64.4%), just behind Rasmus Nicolaisen (64.7%) and Kevin Danso (64.8%). The same is true at the collective level, since AS Monaco ranked second club with the most duels won (50.3%), after Rennes (51.5%).

A winning return 💪

Ismail Jakobs is for his part the fourth best player in the league in terms of percentage of successful tackles (71.9% out of at least 50 tackles attempted). Moreover, our Monegasques are also second in total (663), and third in terms of ratio (62% of successful tackles).

𝙐𝙣𝙚 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙚́ 𝙙𝙚́𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙫𝙚́𝙚 👊 Premier clean sheet pour nos Rouge & Blanc depuis la réception de Montpellier le 3 décembre dernier 🔙 pic.twitter.com/aBT2WoxVVp — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) March 5, 2024

Clean sheet mode 🧤

He performed very well in this second half of the season. Radoslaw Majecki is the Ligue 1 goalkeeper with the highest percentage of saved shots (81.8%), tied with Gianluigi Donnarumma! The last line of Monegasque defence is also in the top 10 for the number of clean sheets (seven)… in just 12 matches! This is the best possible ratio among all goalkeepers with a minimum of five matches in the top flight.

Clean Sheet ⛔️

Victoire 🔝

7⃣ arrêts 🤯 𝐿𝑒 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑋𝑋𝐿 𝑑𝑒 𝑅𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑘 𝑓𝑎𝑐𝑒 𝑎̀ 𝑅𝑒𝑛𝑛𝑒𝑠 🧤💪 pic.twitter.com/qmcLw73Smz — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) April 9, 2024

After extending his contract with AS Monaco until 2028 is also in the top 4 goalkeepers who have prevented the most goals (6.6 goals avoided out of 15.6xG on target, or nine goals conceded in twelve matches). But he is also the second-best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 in goals conceded per match (0.83) behind Gianluigi Donnarumma (0.80).