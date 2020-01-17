XFL team claims Antonio Callaway

If Antonio Callaway wants to play football in 2020, his first chance will be in the XFL.

According to Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the former Browns wide receiver was claimed by the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.

Callaway lost his appeal of a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy in November, the day after being released by the Browns. If he signed with an NFL team, he’d could participate in the offseason and preseason, but would need to serve the rest of that suspension at the start of the regular season.

He’s shown his ability to play, and had 51 catches, 675 yards and five touchdowns in 20 games for the Browns. But his off-field issues have continued to surface, prior to the suspension.

The XFL appears willing to give him a chance to get his career back on track.