XFL standout LB Deandre Johnson earns camp invite with the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have taken massive strides to improve their roster this offseason. From landing upgrades like Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency to finding tremendous value in the 2023 NFL draft, the Browns have turned over every stone to find ways to add talent to their 90-man roster. And they are not turning those stones over as they are even taking a look at XFL talent as well as they have invited linebacker Deandre Johnson to camp.

There is not a ton of clarification on which camp, but given that he would need a contract to come to training camp we can assume this is an invitation to rookie minicamp. Johnson joins the XFL Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu as players who have earned workouts with the Browns.

More!

PFF's Sam Monson lists the Browns offensive line as league's best Browns waive WR Marquez Stevenson ahead of rookie camp Browns release DT Ben Stille after signing three, drafting one A roster update after the 2023 NFL draft, Rodney McLeod signing ESPN's Mike Clay is not a believer in the Browns' wide receivers

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire