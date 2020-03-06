Seattle Dragons concession worker tests positive for coronavirus, risk of infection low

A part-time concessions vendor who worked a Seattle Dragons game last month has tested positive for COVID-19. (Rod Mar/XFL/Getty Images)

A part-time concessions vendor who was working during the Seattle Dragons’ 24-12 loss to the Dallas Renegades on Feb. 22 has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Seattle Times.

Officials did not identify the vendor, per the report, and said that they believe the risk that the employee infected the more than 22,000 fans who attended the game at CentryLink Field is low.

“We have worked with the employee and the operator of the stadium, First and Goal, to evaluate potential exposures at the Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons game, and we’ve determined that the risk of infection to attendees from this person was low,” Seattle and King County Public Health spokesman James Apa said, via the Seattle Times. “We are following up with a few co-workers with close contacts of the employee at the February 22nd game to provide guidance on appropriate precautions.”

According to the University of Washington, there have been nearly 96,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, last year. More than 3,000 people have died due to the virus, including 10 in Washington state. Per the report, there are 70 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Washington.

Numerous sporting events across the globe have been canceled or postponed due to the virus outbreak, and many have started putting plans together should the outbreak continue. Chicago State canceled a pair of road games this week against Seattle and Utah Valley State, and Missouri-Kansas City opted not to travel to their game against Seattle, either. Both the Atlantic 10 and the American East have suspended all handshakes for their conference tournaments, too.

Some have even called for the NCAA tournament to be played without any fans in the arenas.

Officials, despite the outbreak in the Seattle area, said that there are no “extra precautions” required for fans who were at the game.

“There are no extra precautions are required for those who attended the Feb. 22 game or who will attend upcoming events, but all King County residents should know that the risk for infection with COVID-19 is increasing in our community, should be aware of their symptoms, and call their health care provider if they develop a cough, fever, or other respiratory problems,” Apa said, via the Seattle Times.

