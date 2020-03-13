XFL will release to NFL or CFL players with a “credible contractual offer”

The XFL has suspended play and will pay players their base salaries through the balance of the season. But XFL players may exit for the NFL and CFL under specific circumstances.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the XFL will release a player from his contract if a “credible contractual offer” is made by an NFL or CFL team, and if the offer is submitted to the XFL.

A player who is invited for an NFL or CFL workout will be permitted to participate, but he will be required to sign a waiver and will remain under contract with the XFL.

The XFL contracts otherwise run through May 31. Which gives the XFL a window to return for a championship game; at least one coach has told at least one player that the XFL hopes to potentially return for a final game to cap the 2020 season.

The Houston Roughnecks, the only undefeated team at 5-0, would be one of the two teams in a championship game. If quarterback P.J. Walker lands with an NFL team, that would make it harder for the Roughnecks to win, if the XFL ultimately is able to return this year.

