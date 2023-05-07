The 49ers are giving XFL quarterback Steven Montez a tryout during their rookie minicamp.

The XFL announced five more workouts of its players by NFL teams, with cornerback Antoine Brooks (Bills), defensive lineman Matthew Gotel (Falcons) and center Michael Menet (Falcons) also getting a look-see by an NFL team.

The 49ers needed a quarterback to play the position for them at their rookie camp. They have Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen at the position, with Purdy continuing his rehab from elbow surgery.

Montez appeared in only one game and threw only two passes this spring season behind Ben DiNucci for the Seattle Sea Dragons.

The Lions cut Montez last May 11, and he didn’t re-sign to their practice squad until Dec. 22 and finished the season there.

Montez went undrafted out of Colorado in 2020 and signed with Washington. He spent most of that season on the practice squad and did not appear in any games when he was bumped up to the active roster during the regular season.

The Lions signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 2, 2021, after he went 22-of-34 for 136 yards with a touchdown and an interception while playing for the Commanders in the preseason.

XFL quarterback Steven Montez getting a tryout with 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk