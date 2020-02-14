XFL quarterback depth gets early test

One of the main problems for minor league football operations has been finding competent quarterbacks, to create enough offense to keep things interesting.

The XFL was already struggling with that, and is already dipping into the depth in Week Two.

According to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Vipers quarterback Aaron Murray is out this week with an ankle injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That means the Vipers will start Quinton Flowers, of course, this weekend against the Dragons in Seattle.

Vipers coach Marc Trestman said this week that Murray would remain the starter when well, heading off the league’s first quarterback controversy.

Flowers has been to camp with the Bengals and Colts, and offers an interesting dual threat. In his junior year at South Florida, he threw for 2,812 yards and ran for 1,530 yards and 18 touchdowns.