Here are the XFL players that have signed with NFL teams

Like almost every major professional sports league across the world, the XFL had to come to a halt earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although the inaugural season of the relaunched XFL lasted just five weeks, the league had its fair share of stars. Once the league officially canceled the remainder of the season last week, the XFL allowed their players to sign NFL contracts starting Monday, March 23.

Here are all the XFL players that have since joined an NFL club.

P.J. Walker, QB, Houston Roughnecks

To no surprise, Walker was the first XFL player to sign an NFL contract, inking a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. By joining the Panthers, Walker reunited with his former head coach from the University of Temple, Matt Rhule.

Walker was the biggest star in the XFL's first season. The 5-foot-11 signal-caller led the league in passing yards (1,338) and touchdown passes (15) while leading the Roughnecks to an undefeated 5-0 record. With Cam Newton and Kyle Allen no longer in Carolina, Walker will likely battle with Will Grier for the backup job behind newly-signed QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Jordan Ta'amu, QB, St. Louis Battlehawks

Walker grabbed all the headlines, but Ta'amu was a star in his own right. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have inked Ta'amu to a one-year deal, where he'll compete with longtime NFL veteran Chad Henne for the backup role behind Patrick Mahomes.

Ta'amu led the Battlehawks to a 3-2 record and was the XFL's leader in passer rating (82.8) and completion percentage (72.4%) and third with 1,050 yards passing. Ta'amu was undrafted in 2019 out of Ole Miss and spent time with the Houston Texans during training camp before playing in the XFL.

Deatrick Nichols, DB, Houston Roughnecks

Nichols, the XFL's interception leader, has agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, the team announced on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has NFL experience before, as he played six games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after being undrafted from the University of South Florida.

Dravon Askew-Henry, DB, New York Guardians

The cousin of longtime New York Jets standout has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport. Prior to the XFL, Askew-Henry was a standout for the University of West Virginia.

