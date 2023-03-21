XFL at the midway point: How are ex-Giants faring?

The XFL returned for its third iteration this year and is now being run by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The season is officially through five weeks — their midway point — and there has been some solid action and interesting moments, many of which have a distinct New York Giants flavor.

Nearly 25 former Giants are playing in the league (several others coaching) and they have made their presence felt. In fact, several of the current league leaders are ex-Giants.

Here’s a look at how some of those players are faring.

WR Cody Latimer

Cody Latimer switched from wide receiver to tight end in his first XFL season and it has paid off handsomely. He leads all tight ends in just about every category and is near the top of the league in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Stat line: 28 receptions for 336 yards and three touchdowns

Notes: Latimer’s 28 receptions are third in the XFL and his 336 yards receiving are first among tight ends and tied for second in the league. His three scores are also the fourth-most.

RB Rod Smith

There isn’t much run dominance in the XFL and numbers are down across the board, but Rod Smith has performed moderately well this season.

Stat line: 166 rush yards and two touchdowns. 3.6 yards per carry and one carry of 20-plus yards.

Notes: Smith is sixth in the XFL in rushing and fourth in rushing touchdowns.

LB Jordan Williams

Could linebacker Jordan Williams be playing himself back into the NFL? At the midway mark, that argument could certainly be made.

Stat line: 40 tackles (20 solo, two for a loss)

Notes: Williams’ 40 tackles lead the XFL. His 20 solo tackles are second in the XFL behind another ex-Giant (who we’ll get to) and tied with safety Will Hill, another former Giant.

LB Trent Harris

Speaking of players making a case for an NFL return, linebacker Trent Harris is having an XFL Defensive Player of the Year campaign thus far.

Stat line: 15 tackles (10 solo, eight for a loss) and 6.0 sacks

Notes: Harris leads the XFL in both sacks and tackles for a loss.

LB Tuzar Skipper

Former Giants just seem to be dominating on defense in the XFL. Linebacker Tuzar Skipper is having quite the year of his own and isn’t too far behind Trent Harris in some areas.

Stat line: 11 tackles (eight solo, five for a loss), 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles

Notes: Skipper’s 4.0 sacks are third in the league and his three forced fumbles are the most in the XFL.

DB Tenny Adewusi

Tenny Adewusi is the player we said we’d circle back to in the Jordan Williams section. He is filling up the box score each week.

Stat line: 26 tackles (21 solo, one for a loss) and one interception

Notes: Adewusi’s 21 solo tackles lead the XFL.

P Brad Wing

Odell Beckham Jr.’s close friend, Brad Wing, is having himself a solid season in the XFL as well.

Stat line: 23 punts for 1,059 yards (46.0 yards per punt average) and seven pinned inside the 20

Notes: Wing leads the XFL in punt yards and average per punt, and is third in downed punts inside the 20. His long on the season is 60 yards, good for fourth-best in the league.

Other notable ex-Giants

RB Ryquell Armstead: 37 rushes for 156 yards

WR Austin Proehl: 17 receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown, eight punt returns for 51 yards

DB Will Hill: 26 tackles (20 solo, two for a loss) and 0.5 sacks

DL Niko Lalos: 19 tackles (eight solo, three for a loss), 0.5 sacks and one interception

