XFL: Former Seahawk Gary Jennings scores TD on fake punt in STL win

Much to the dismay of the Seattle Sea Dragons, their division rivals the St. Louis Battlehawks prevailed once more… thanks, in part, to a former Seattle Seahawk draft pick.

In one of the more exciting comebacks of the XFL season, the Battlehawks outlasted the Las Vegas Vipers – who put up stiff resistance – by a score of 21-17 in two rounds of overtime. In the XFL, overtime is alternating 2-point conversion attempts. Each team gets at least three attempts, and St. Louis capitalized on their first two while Vegas did not.

However, it was a long process to even force overtime. Things did not look good for the Battlehawks, who trailed 17-8 with a little over five minutes left in the game. Facing a 4th-and-6, St. Louis dug deep in the playbook dialed up the right call.

The receiver who caught the pass was none other than former Seattle Seahawks draft pick Gary Jennings. Originally selected by the Seahawks in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Jennings did not play for Seattle in a regular season game. He then bounced around the league from practice squad to practice squad, unable to find a permanent home.

Now, he is helping his XFL team win games. Unfortunately, at the expense of Seattle, who truly needs to win against the DC Defenders on Sunday evening.

