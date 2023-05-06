XFL Defensive Player of the Year set to workout in Berea next week

With the 2023 NFL draft in the rearview and offseason workouts ramping up soon the Cleveland Browns will work out the XFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, Pita Taumoepenu, next week. According to the OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the workout will take place on Wednesday in Berea.

Playing for the Vegas Vipers this season Taumoepenu had a 76.2 overall grade from PFF with a 89.9 pass rush grade. He racked up 38 total quarterback pressures to go with eight sacks. He played some MIKE linebacker with Vegas after playing primarily as an outside linebacker/edge hybrid during his stints in the NFL.

It might be an uphill battle but Taumoepenu might provide for a fun training camp roster battle in the future.

Source: #Browns will host the XFL DPOY Pita Taumoepenu for a workout next week. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire