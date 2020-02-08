XFL debuts with revolutionary kickoff formation

The XFL has returned, and it got started with a revolutionary kickoff formation.

D.C. kicked to Seattle, with the D.C. kicker (not my Internet son) alone at his own 30. The rest of his teammates stood at the Seattle 35, while 10 Dragons players were standing at the 30.

Prior to and after the kick, none of them moved (it looked like electric football) until the deep returner caught the ball.

The approach reduces dramatically the impact of the blockers and would-be tacklers, with only five yards separating them before the return begins. And it’s those high-velocity impacts that have caused concussions and neck injuries in NFL games and at other levels of football.

So take note, NFL. Maybe this is the solution to a play that has become essentially irrelevant for the NFL.