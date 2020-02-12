XFL’s Dallas Renegades add quarterback Brogan Roback

The Dallas Renegades have signed quarterback Brogan Roback and linebacker Gerald Rivers to their active roster.

Roback takes the place of quarterback Eric Dungey, who was placed on the reserve/left squad list due to a family matter. Dungey was the third quarterback on Dallas’ roster for the team’s season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks behind starter Philip Nelson and backup Landry Jones.

Roback appeared in two preseason games for the Cleveland Browns in 2018 after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Roback also spent time on the offseason roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rivers takes the spot of linebacker Johnathan Calvin, who was placed on injured reserve.

Rivers spent parts of four seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans. He had spent the last two years in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.