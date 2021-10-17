XFL castoff Matthew Wright hits 54-, 53-yard field goals as Jaguars snap losing streak

Matthew Wright wasn’t officially on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ active roster until a day before their game with the Miami Dolphins Sunday in London.

Activated and signed to the roster from the practice squad, Wright proved to be a brilliant decision.

He kicked a 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20 and followed with a 53-yarder as time expired to give the Jaguars a 23-20 victory that snapped their 20-game losing streak.

The trio of field goals by Wright were Jacksonville’s first this season.

Oh, it was also Urban Meyers’ first NFL win.

Jaguarswire on Wright:

He took the field with them in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals and hit all three of his extra-point attempts (the Jags didn’t have any field goal attempts, though). However, he struggled last week, missing his only field-goal attempt and was 1-of-2 on extra-point attempts.

The 54-yard with incredible touch as he draws it inside the goalposts.

HE HOOKED IT IN! Jaguars tie it up with a WILD 54-yard field goal.

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/FMGEvlQxwO — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021

The game-winner:

The Jaguars are 1-5 as are the Miami Dolphins. The difference is the Dolphins were expected to contend for a playoff spot.

So, who is Matthew Wright?

Wright was signed by the Steelers after a college career at UCF. He did not make the team.

He then tried out for the XFL Tampa Bay Vipers and failed to make that roster.

He did kick in a few games for the Steelers last season.

They let his practice squad contract expire and the Lions signed Wright but he failed to stick with them.

On Sept, 27, Wright was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Je was signed to the active roster on Oct. 16.

Wright got his first start on October 10, against the Tennessee Titans. He went 0/1, missing a 53-yard field goal and 1/2 on extra points.