Following the NBA, NHL and MLS' decision to suspend all games effective immediately, the XFL will follow suit.

According to a statement from the XFL, the league will not play its regular season games and the season has been canceled.

"The XFL is commited to playing a full season in 2021 and future years," the statement said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All players, however, will continue to be paid a base salary in benefits for their contributions in 2020. XFL season ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games.

Former Seattle Seahawks player, now Seattle Dragons wide receiver Keenan Reynolds seemingly confirmed the news before it was announced Thursday.

"Welp…it's been real @xfl2020."

The Seattle Dragons announced Wednesday that they would play Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Wildcats in front of empty stadium at CenturyLink Field.

The changes came after Washington Govenor Jay Inslee's ban of gatherings of more than 250 people in effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Now instead of the Dragons game being played without fans in the building, it won't be played at all.

XFL to cancel season due to COVID-19 concerns originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest