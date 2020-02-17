XFL attendance increases by nearly 10 percent thanks to Seattle Dragons game

The love of football runs deep in Seattle.

An XFL record of 29,172 fans decked out in green, navy blue and orange came out to cheer on the Seattle Dragons as they defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers 17-9 in their home opener at CenturyLink Field.

Per Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, the XFL saw a big boost in attendance thanks to Seattle. Approximately 76,285 fans attended four games across the XFL this weekend, a 9.5 percent boost from Week 1 to Week 2.

There are two likely reasons for Seattle's solid attendance numbers. One, football is woven into the Seattle football community's DNA. There's a reason why the Seahawks have the "12th man," and CenturyLink Field has long been known as one of the loudest stadiums across the NFL.

Seattle fans are not messing around 🐉 pic.twitter.com/I8JnghWz79 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 15, 2020

Also, the Seattle Dragons boast a team with many former Seahawks players. Dragons head coach Jim Zorn, receivers Keenan Reynolds and Kasen Williams, left tackle Isaiah Battle, backup quarterback B.J. Daniels and reserve cornerback Mohammed Seisay all have ties to the Pacific Northwest and to the Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Defenders had two former Seahawks: defensive end Tavaris Barners and quarterback Cardale Jones on their roster.

The Dragons are back at CenturyLink Field in Week 3, hosting the Dallas Renegades. If Seattle sees a similar crowd, and the St. Louis BattleHawks, who are playing at home for the first time, get a significant boost, it could be another big week for the revamped XFL.

