XFL announces QB Jordan Ta'amu has signed with Vikings

The XFL's offensive player of the year is joining forces with the NFL's offensive player of the year. Sort of.

The XFL has announced that Washington Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has signed with the Vikings. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings have not yet confirmed the move.

For Ta'amu, it will be his eighth NFL stint since 2019. From the Texans to the Chiefs to the Lions to the Chiefs to the Lions to the Commanders to the Panthers, Ta'amu has spent time with teams in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He has never made it onto a regular-season roster.

In 10 regular-season games in 2023, Ta'amu threw for 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns, with three interceptions. He added 298 rushing yards and three scores.

The Vikings have three quarterbacks on the roster — Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, and rookie Jaren Hall.

It's a long shot for Ta'amu to eventually be throwing to receiver Justin Jefferson. He might be simply getting a chance to finish out training camp and the preseason as an extra arm, with only a slim chance of making the 53-man roster.

His best bet would be to do enough to stick around on the practice squad.