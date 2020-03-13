XFL will allow players to sign with NFL immediately

The XFL has suspended the 2020 season over the coronavirus. It did not rule out a return for a postseason or championship game.

However, it seems unlikely the league returns until next season.

That was made even more clear when XFL players were told they can sign immediately with teams in the NFL or any other league, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The XFL will hold exit physicals Friday.

P.J. Walker, Cam Phillips, Josh Johnson and Jordan Ta’amu are among the players expected to be snapped up by the NFL.

The good news for XFL players is they will receive their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season despite playing only half the season.

