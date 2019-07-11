Xfinity, Truck Series practice holds at Kentucky Speedway
NASCAR announced eight practice holds for the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series today at Kentucky Speedway.
All the holds will be served at the end of each series’ final practice session.
Xfinity Series
15 minute holds
Joey Gase and Mike Harmon – out of garage late
Noah Gragson, Jeremy Clements and Jeff Green – failed inspection twice at Daytona
30 minute hold
Chad Finchum – failed inspection three times at Daytona
Gander Outdoors Truck Series
15 minute holds
Tyler Ankrum and Jeb Burton – failed inspection twice at Chicago