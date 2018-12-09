Xfinity, Truck series banquet highlights
On Saturday night, The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series gathered for their awards banquet at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Here are some highlights from the banquet:
Xfinity Series
Tyler Reddick was crowned the Xfinity driver champion with Stewart-Haas Racing taking the owners championship.
Cole Custer finished second, Daniel Hemric was third and Christopher Bell finished fourth.
Prior to tonight's #NASCARAwards, relive how @TylerReddick outlasted the competition to score his first #XfinitySeries title! pic.twitter.com/idDEWe1Qfv
— NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) December 8, 2018
Had a great time celebrating our owners championship with all our guys tonight! Hungry to get that drivers championship next year! pic.twitter.com/HDjcJsNfzg
— Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) December 9, 2018