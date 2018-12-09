Xfinity, Truck series banquet highlights

On Saturday night, The Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series gathered for their awards banquet at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Here are some highlights from the banquet:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Xfinity Series

Tyler Reddick was crowned the Xfinity driver champion with Stewart-Haas Racing taking the owners championship.

Cole Custer finished second, Daniel Hemric was third and Christopher Bell finished fourth.





Had a great time celebrating our owners championship with all our guys tonight! Hungry to get that drivers championship next year! pic.twitter.com/HDjcJsNfzg — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) December 9, 2018



