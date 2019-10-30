New Xfinity team, Our Motorsports, to debut in February at Daytona

When the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season debuts next February in Daytona, a new team will be pulling out of the garage and onto the race track.

Our Motorsports, which has previously competed in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the ARCA Menards Series, will expand into the Xfinity Series with a full-time entry, it announced Wednesday.

The Statesville, North Carolina-based organization, owned by Massachusetts native Chris Our, will field the No. 02 Chevrolet with former NASCAR Whelen Modified champ Andy Seuss as its initial driver.

“We’re excited to be expanding to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020,” Our said in a team media release. “NASCAR’s marketing platform offers an opportunity like no other for both our existing partners and potential new partners.

“We have a great group of employees at Our Motorsports, who continue to work hard to grow the team. I am looking forward to getting to Daytona in February and seeing the No. 02 on the track.”

Andy Seuss. Photo: Getty Images.

Seuss has managed the organization’s day-to-day operations for the last two years and will expand those duties by overseeing the new Xfinity team. Seuss is expected to drive the No. 2 in several races during the season, but an official driver lineup will be announced in January, the team announced.

“Chris Our has been a huge influence and supporter of helping to continue the dream of competing at the highest level in NASCAR,” Seuss said in the release. “He is a great guy, whose passion for motorsports has helped countless drivers over the years live their dreams to compete for wins every weekend.”

In addition to the Xfinity team, Our Motorsports will continue to compete part-time in the ARCA Series, also in the No. 02 Chevrolet.

