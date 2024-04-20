Xfinity Talladega race results: Jesse Love scores first career win

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Jesse Love has won for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Love made it through double overtime at Talladega Superspeedway and crossed the finish line first after saving enough fuel and blocking multiple lanes. He capped off a day in which he won the first stage and led 28 laps, the second-most behind teammate Austin Hill.

Riley Herbst crossed the line second. Anthony Alfredo, Leland Honeyman Jr. and Brennan Poole rounded out the top five.

A caution with two laps remaining sent the race to overtime. Hill spun after a push from Parker Kligerman. This kicked off a multi-car wreck that involved Alfredo, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson, Kyle Weatherman, Matt DiBenedetto and others.

NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250

Jesse Love, Austin Hill emphasize teamwork in RCR’s new era

Jesse Love and Austin Hill form Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity lineup.

A multi-car crash on the overtime restart quickly brought out the yellow flag once again. The field lined back up as several drivers ran out of fuel. Love was able to continue moving forward while others headed to pit road.

Once the green flag flew, Love jumped back to the front of the pack and closed out the first win of his career.

Stage 1 winner: Jesse Love

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Who had a good race: Chevrolet entered the weekend with nine consecutive Xfinity wins at Talladega. The manufacturer celebrated its 10th win in a row and its 11th in the past 12 races. ... Love won the first stage and led the second-most laps of the day. He scored his first Xfinity win and punched his ticket to the playoffs. ... Ryan Sieg overcame a flat tire that dropped him one lap behind the leaders. He finished 17th and won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Who had a bad race: Justin Allgaier spun on the final lap of the first stage 1 after contact from Riley Herbst. He made hard contact with the wall and ended the day 38th. ... Jeffrey Earnhardt, making his second start of the season, worked his way up to ninth by the midpoint of stage 2. He finished 37th after an engine failure at the end of the stage. ... Brandon Jones led four laps at the start of the final stage but was collected by a 12-car crash on Lap 66. He finished 33rd.