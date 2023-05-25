Xfinity to serve as founding partner for Chicago Street Race

NASCAR has named Xfinity as a founding partner of its inaugural Chicago Street Race weekend, which will be held July 1-2 in Grant Park on NBC.

As a founding partner, Xfinity will have official presenting, marketing, and promotional rights for the Chicago Street Race event including the Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 races. Xfinity joins McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois as the founding partners of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race Weekend.

The Xfinity 10G Network will be featured prominently and integrated on the course with significant branding in Turn 10, which will be called the Xfinity 10G Turn. The Xfinity brand will have visibility throughout the Chicago Street Race weekend with additional on-course branding in a dedicated founding partner section as well as the historic start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain, fan entrances, concert stage, wayfinding signage, and other locations throughout the event’s footprint.

Grant Park will play host to Chicago’s NASCAR street race. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“The Chicago Street Race is an incredible moment in NASCAR history, and we can’t think of a better platform to showcase the Xfinity 10G Network and Xfinity Mobile with the iconic Chicago skyline as a backdrop,” said Matt Lederer, vice president, Xfinity Brand Partnerships.

Xfinity is in its fourth season as a Premier Partner of NASCAR and ninth season as entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Xfinity also entitles the Xfinity 500, the Championship 4 elimination race of the Cup Series Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway.

“Whenever we want to do something bold to advance the sport and the fan experience, Xfinity has always been there to help us move NASCAR forward,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race president. “The Founding Partner model is really unique to the Chicago Street Race, and we can’t think of a better organization to add to this incredible list of partners for our first-ever street race.”

