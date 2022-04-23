Xfinity Series takes the green at Talladega
Led by the No. 3 of Jeffrey Earnhardt, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway.
Led by the No. 3 of Jeffrey Earnhardt, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway.
FOX 26 Reporter Tiffany Justice has more as the Houston Raceway is hosting their final event this weekend.
In new court documents related to his latest tabloid lawsuit, Prince Harry says the Mail on Sunday have caused him "hurt, embarrassment, and distress."
A U.S. Air Force F-4 Phantom II meant for the Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James memorial arrived in Pensacola on Friday.
Earnhardt starred in Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series two-round qualifying session, driving the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing.
Bubba Wallace opens the week as the early favorite, but is there good value there? Here are some of the best odds, picks and sleepers at Talladega.
Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Here is how the field finished behind Noah Gragson in Saturday's Xfinity race at Talladega.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — A mere 0.131 seconds is all that separated an Earnhardt from Victory Lane once again at Talladega Superspeedway. On the final overtime restart of Saturday‘s Xfinity Series race, Jeffrey Earnhardt fired off from eighth. He made his way up to fifth by the last lap. And then, as the top five completed […]
Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins, who was once a teammate of Kevin Durant as well, didn't hold back postgame on what he believes happened to the Brooklyn Nets.
Tyson Fury dazzled more than 94,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium with his performance against Dillian Whyte.
One of the greatest Lakers players ever is interested in coaching his former team, but he has a big demand that would need to be met.
Building tradition requires investment, and sweat equity, and attendance. So far, Irving has been truant when his presence has been called upon, placing more pressure on Durant to do and be everything.
Celtics legend Paul Pierce dropped a spicy take while comparing Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant after Tatum's huge performance helped power Boston to a Game 3 win.
With the 49ers playing the waiting game with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and with Garoppolo not necessarily inclined to play along, some have asked whether the player’s offseason shoulder surgery could keep the 49ers from cutting him. It’s a non-issue. Under the labor deal, Garoppolo would be entitled to up to $2 million in salary from [more]
Illicit streaming sites proliferate across search engines, Facebook, Reddit and Twitter due to high PPV price
Here is how the field will be lined up behind pole-sitter Christopher Bell for Sunday's race.
Formula 1 latest updates as Max Verstappen wins sprint race and takes pole for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola
On Friday, after their worst qualifying session in nine years, Toto Wolff admitted Mercedes’ lack of pace relative to their rivals made him want to “strangle” himself. The Mercedes team principal is going to have to dream up ever more gruesome ways of doing himself in because this looks like getting worse before it gets any better.
Yankees fans taunted and threw trash at the Cleveland Guardians' outfielders in the closing moments of Saturday's 5-4 win.
Tyson Fury says he can walk away from boxing after winning "every belt there is to win" following a moment of brutal magic to stop Dillian Whyte and retain his WBC heavyweight crown.