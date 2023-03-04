Xfinity Series takes the green flag for Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes Sin City for a whirl as the green flag waves out in the desert, kicking off 300 miles of racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
A late-race charge earned Austin Hill his second Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Joey Logano put the Team Penske No. 22 car on the pole Saturday for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
Toto Wolff finally admitted Mercedes got their car concept wrong last year and that they will now need a complete “change of direction” if they want to get back to winning world titles.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 4 UCLA beat eighth-ranked Arizona 81-73 on Saturday night to complete a 17-0 record at home in the teams’ regular-season finale. Tyger Campbell added 21 points and David Singleton had 17, making a season-best five 3-pointers for the Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12), who went undefeated at home for the first time since 2006-07. Jaquez dunked to push UCLA's lead to 68-54.
Bo Nickal has officially arrived in the UFC.
Tabatha Ricci's first octagon stoppage came in impressive fashion against former title challenger Jessica Penne at UFC 285.
At UFC 285, Derek Brunson's coach Dre Herd saw enough and threw in the towel to stop the Dricus Du Plessis onslaught.
Jon Jones returns after a three-year layoff to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight championship on Saturday at UFC 285.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval this weekend, continuing the annual southwest swing.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Hendrick Motorsports provided an update on Chase Elliott after he suffered a broken tibia while snowboarding. No timeline for his return is known.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
An all-out slugfest between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal at UFC 285 ended with a submission.
The league champion Jayhawks finished Big 12 Conference play at 13-5, one game better than the second-place Longhorns.
Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball's new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball's novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.
Here is how the field finished behind Kyle Busch in Friday's Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas.
Just when you thought it wasn't possible, Dillon Brooks has escalated the Warriors-Grizzlies beef with a shot at Draymond Green.