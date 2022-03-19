Xfinity Series takes the green flag at Atlanta
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers take to the new track at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Nally Cars 250 on Saturday.
HAMPTON, Ga. — With a brilliant move to the inside of leader Ryan Sieg on the final lap of a second overtime, Ty Gibbs seized control of Saturday‘s Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and won by 0.178 seconds over runner-up Austin Hill. Overcoming a mistake on pit road, where he overshot his stall, […]
Watch as Corey Heim celebrates his Truck Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a burnout in the No. 51 Toyota.
Ty Gibbs led only the final lap to earn his second Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Ty Gibbs says he plans to 'party with the boys' to celebrate his NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, but it is a much different track than a year ago.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek ejected for elbow as Tar Heels hold off No. 1 Baylor in overtime.
Baker Mayfield wants to be traded to the Colts. At this point, it’s unclear whether he’ll get what he wants. There’s a feeling among some in league circles regarding what Mayfield needs. As one league source explained it on Friday, Mayfield “needs to be humbled.” In the present context, that would come in the form of [more]
Followers of former Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald have seen a different side of the former wide receiver this week.
Even by NFL standards, Jerry Jones’ latest scandal seems purpose-made for the tabloids. Last week, the president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys was sued by a 25-year-old woman who claims Jones is her biological father — and that he paid her mother $375,000 to keep quiet about it. Jones’ rap of abrasive and lascivious moments is long. He disregarded the league’s revenue-sharing agreement while striking his own sponsorship deals; has shown up in racy photographs with strippers; and kept
Joe Buck officially joined ESPN Wednesday after working at Fox since 1994. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he opened up on his departure.
Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz was far from downhearted after a battling three-set loss to childhood idol Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.
One of the greatest ever is a big fan of the new lineman with the Bengals.
Once Patrick Beverley entered the picture that escalated quickly. I mean that really got out of hand fast.
The Bruins completed a blockbuster trade Saturday by acquiring top-four defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Ducks. Here are the full details of the deal.
The Browns released wide receiver Jarvis Landry after trading for Amari Cooper this month, but a tweak to Cooper’s contract may open the door for Landry’s return to Cleveland. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team is working to re-sign Landry after creating $15 million in cap space by restructuring Cooper’s deal. Cabot [more]
Former Buckeye signs with Steelers
Cowboys fans are fit to be tied. They have seen Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers, Tom Brady return to the Buccaneers and the Rams add Allen Robinson. Not to mention all the moves several AFC teams have made. Their team has not made many moves, and, in fact, has lost Randy Gregory and Cedrick [more]
Urban Meyer is back in college football, but not in the way you think.
Kristaps Porzingis helped spoil LeBron James' historic night, but it was all respect afterwards.
The Nittany Lions had five wrestlers competing in the finals Saturday night.