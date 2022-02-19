Xfinity Series season begins with the green flag at Daytona
The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is underway as drivers take the green flag at Daytona International Speedway.
Daytona Xfinity race results: See where everybody finished in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Myatt Snider said he suffered only a left foot injury after his car went airborne and into the fence on the last lap of the Xfinity race at Daytona.
The crash happened on the backstretch right by where Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace were watching the race.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway caps a hectic Saturday of racing at Daytona.
Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway following Myatt Snider's airborne crash that shredded a chunk of catchfence directly in front of where Michael Jordan was watching Saturday night. Jordan was on the backside of the catchfence with driver Bubba Wallace, an amateur photographer who often takes pictures during NASCAR's lower-series events. The field soared past them on the final lap when Snider was hit from behind, causing Snider to turn right into the wall.
NASCAR will take the wheels to its R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.
