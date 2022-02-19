Xfinity Series season begins with the green flag at Daytona

Associated Press

Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway following Myatt Snider's airborne crash that shredded a chunk of catchfence directly in front of where Michael Jordan was watching Saturday night. Jordan was on the backside of the catchfence with driver Bubba Wallace, an amateur photographer who often takes pictures during NASCAR's lower-series events. The field soared past them on the final lap when Snider was hit from behind, causing Snider to turn right into the wall.