Xfinity Series race underway at Darlington Raceway

Reuters

Froome spent more than three weeks in hospital after breaking his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a high-speed crash in the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine but the Briton has made a full recovery. The four-times Tour de France champion, who left Ineos-Grenadiers for Israel-Start Up Nation during the close season, came 81st overall in the Tour of Catalunya in March and some social media users said he should end his career. Froome, 35, was not part of the Tour last year after being left out of the Ineos-Grenadiers squad but is expected to line up with his new team this year.