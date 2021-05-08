Xfinity Series race underway at Darlington Raceway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race gets underway at Darlington Raceway for the second event of the NASCAR Throwback Weekend.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race gets underway at Darlington Raceway for the second event of the NASCAR Throwback Weekend.
Jeremy Bullins will miss Sunday's Cup race at Darlington Raceway as "a precaution in accordance with team protocols" according to Team Penske.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. paces the field for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in his father's restored Nova.
Kevin Harvick is hoping his winless start to the season will end at Darlington Raceway — just like last year. Harvick hadn't taken the checkered flag in 2020 until winning at the “Lady in Black” last May 17 in NASCAR's return to racing after more than two months away because of the pandemic. Eight more victories followed, including a win at the Southern 500 on the old country track last Labor Day weekend.
NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night at Darlington Raceway.
It’s throwback weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway and the tribute paint schemes are loaded for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Check out this week’s edition of the 101 for a comprehensive list of details you need to know ahead of the Mother’s Day race. STARTING […]
Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father's newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway's throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner's family. Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.
NASCAR Overtime at Darlington Raceway ends in Justin Allgaier winning Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway announced Friday afternoon that the tracks’ summer and fall races will be held with fully open grandstands. Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and its tracks. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and […]
Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Froome spent more than three weeks in hospital after breaking his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a high-speed crash in the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine but the Briton has made a full recovery. The four-times Tour de France champion, who left Ineos-Grenadiers for Israel-Start Up Nation during the close season, came 81st overall in the Tour of Catalunya in March and some social media users said he should end his career. Froome, 35, was not part of the Tour last year after being left out of the Ineos-Grenadiers squad but is expected to line up with his new team this year.
Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.
A team-building gesture might backfire for Lionel Messi and Barcelona.
Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.
Will the Nets' big three finally be ready to play together in the postseason?
Though he appeared to tweak his ankle early on Thursday night, the Lakers ruled Anthony Davis out with back spasms.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Toronto Raptors 109-99 Saturday night to move closer to a play-in spot. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points for the Grizzlies in his first start of the season, and Ja Morant added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. ''It was a great bounce-back win by our guys,'' said coach Taylor Jenkins, referring to a loss at Detroit on Thursday night.
Luke Kunin scored two goals and the host Nashville Predators sealed a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Central Division champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves and held a shutout into the third period in what was a preview of a first-round postseason series. The teams conclude the regular season with a rematch Monday night in Nashville.
The Thorns took the lead in the eighth minute when Christine Sinclair stole the ball from Carli Lloyd and tucked it into the far post for a 1-0 advantage in front of about 3,800 fans allowed into Providence Park amid easing COVID-19 restrictions. The star-studded Thorns squad led by Lindsey Horan dominated the rest of the first half and the beginning of the second but were unable to extend their lead.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) When the final buzzer sounded Saturday night, Russell Westbrook grabbed the ball, jogged to the baseline and waved to the crowd. A few moments after joining Oscar Robertson as the NBA's career triple-doubles leader with 181, he celebrated the milestone with his teammates and his opponents. Westbrook finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana.