Xfinity Series race at Richmond sees the green flag
Austin Cindric takes the green flag for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Kyle Larson had earned the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Richmond Raceway but will now have to come all the way from the rear. The Regular Season Champion’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice and will be forced to the rear during pace laps. RELATED: Richmond starting […]
Playoff driver Kurt Busch was sidelined early in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, exiting after a crash in Stage 1 that left him in last place in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders. RELATED: Race results | At-track photos Busch had led four laps in the early going, […]
Justin Haley finished second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, crediting his team for being able to work his way up through the field.
Noah Gragson led the final 14 laps, holding off the field on a pair of late-race restarts in Saturday‘s Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway to earn his second win in as many weeks — celebrating the moment by wrapping himself in an American flag then climbing the front grandstand […]
RICHMOND, Va. — It wasn’t the night Chase Elliott had hoped for, but it was one he needed at Richmond Raceway. Elliott brought the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet home in fourth after Saturday night‘s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at the .75-mile Virginia short track. It wasn‘t an easy road to […]
RICHMOND, Va. — After leading nearly half of Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway, Denny Hamlin felt like he needed just two more laps. The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver led 197 of the 400 laps in the second NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 playoff race at the 0.75-mile oval, but the […]
Denny Hamlin finishes Richmond Raceway with a runner-up finish and a solid points night in Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race.
The NASCAR Cup Series is Saturday-night racing at Richmond Raceway for the second race of the NASCAR Playoffs.
Richmond results: Here is how the field finished behind winner Martin Truex Jr. and what the Cup playoff standings look like.
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
#Michigan made the national media take notice after what it did to Washington!
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2
When the 49ers traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in March, they did it with various objectives. One did not come to fruition. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the 49ers made the move in order to ensure they would get Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, if the 49ers ultimately decided to take him. [more]
Fairytale victory for teen who until three months ago had never played in a professional tour-level event.
Best photos: Vitor Belfort knocked out Evander Holyfield on Saturday in Hollywood, Florida.
Even with wins on the field, Notre Dame and Texas A&M find themselves on the losing end after a wild Week 2 that saw several unexpectedly close games.
Emma Raducanu's turbocharged run to the US Open title has captured the imagination of newspapers around the world.
Two weeks ago, many throughout the league believed that the Texans would imminently trade quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins. That feeling made its way to the league office, given that (per a source with knowledge of the situation) the Dolphins were communicating with 345 Park Avenue to get more information about Watson’s status. The [more]