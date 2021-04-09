Breaking News:

Joe Musgrove mows down Rangers to capture first no-hitter in Padres history

Xfinity Series race at Martinsville delayed by wet weather

Staff Report
·1 min read
Xfinity Series race at Martinsville delayed by wet weather
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 has been delayed by wet weather in the middle of Stage 2 at Martinsville Speedway.

Brandon Jones held the lead at the time of the red flag with 91 laps complete. Noah Gragson won Stage 1 of the race. The start of the race was delayed roughly a half-hour due to an early evening shower at the track.

The race at the 0.526-mile track marks the seventh Xfinity race of the season and the first in the 2021 Dash 4 Cash program. Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, Harrison Burton and Gragson are the four drivers competing in the race within a race. The highest finishing driver among those four takes the $100,000 prize. The winning driver also advances on to compete for the prize with the three highest finishing drivers running for Xfinity points in the next event at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24.

Burton, who won last fall in the first Xfinity race here since 2006, started on the pole with Allgaier lined up along side of him. Burton led the first 53 laps at Martinsville. Allmendinger had a flat tire early in the race and had to pit under green, leaving him a lap down.

Friday night‘s race is scheduled for 250 laps with Stage 2 will ending at Lap 120.

