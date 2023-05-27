Xfinity Series race delayed at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR officials have delayed the start of Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Alsco Uniforms 300, the 12th race of the 2023 season, was scheduled to take the green flag at 12:09 p.m. ET but rain in the area has necessitated track drying before the race begins. The 200-lap event will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Competition officials initially moved the race time up one hour due to the bleak forecast, moving the event from 1 p.m. ET to noon ET. However, consistent rainfall forced the delay further.

Josh Berry won the 2022 rendition of the spring event, leading 89 laps en route to his second of three Xfinity wins last season.