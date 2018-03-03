Kyle Larson tops both Xfinity Series practice sessions at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.

He led the session with a top speed of 179.988 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Larson topped Ryan Blaney (179.188), Tyler Reddick (179.122), Christopher Bell (178.619) and Daniel Hemric (178.171).

Reddick recorded the most laps in the session with 38.

Larson also had the best 10-lap average at 178.099 mph.

The red flag was issued with 36 minutest left in the session when Hemric had a problem with fuel pickup and stopped on the backstretch. Hemric was back on track within six minutes.

First Practice

Larson also led the first Xfinity practice Friday.

He recorded a top speed of 179.581 mph. Larson was also fastest in Friday’s lone Cup practice session.

He led Ryan Blaney (179.313), Kyle Busch (178.992), Christopher Bell (178.921) and Cole Custer (178.707).

Matt Tifft, who was eighth quickest, had the most laps in the session with 31.

Tyler Reddick was the fastest of three drivers who made 10-lap runs at 176.284 mph.

The final Xfinity practice session is scheduled for 5 – 5:50 p.m. ET.

