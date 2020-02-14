Xfinity Series practice report from Daytona

Caesar Bacarella was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice session Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

Bacarella was one of 21 drivers to make lap in the session. He posted a top speed of 186.293 mph.

No drivers from top-tier teams made a lap in the session.

The top five was completed by Brandon Brown, Ryan Sieg, CJ McLaughlin and Josh Williams.

Click here for the practice report.

First practice

Noah Gragson was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

The JR Motorsports’ driver posted a top speed of 190.621 mph around the 2.5-mile speedway. Gragson made 17 laps in the session.

The top five was completed by Ross Chastain (190.621 mph), Justin Haley (190.573), AJ Allmendinger (190.569) and Brett Moffitt (190.512).

Rookie Riley Herbst recorded the most laps in the session with 24.

Click here for the speed chart.

This afternoon, @starr_racing felt under the weather with an ear infection, where he was unfit to drive the No. 6 Chevrolet. @JEarnhardt1 was given the call to jump in the car to make some laps in Final Practice, and will be on standby for tomorrow’s race. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6B9zgSYhTQ — JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller (@JDMotorsports01) February 14, 2020



