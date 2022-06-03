Rainy conditions greeted the NASCAR Xfinity Series for its lone practice session at Portland International Raceway ahead of Saturday’s race.

The 50-minute session was paced by Richard Childress Racing’s Sheldon Creed, who posted a top lap of 88.678 seconds around the 12-turn road course.

Ty Gibbs was second-fastest in the session (89.126 seconds). He was followed by Myatt Snider in third (90.079 seconds), AJ Allmendinger in fourth (90.306 seconds), and Brett Moffitt in fifth (90.346 seconds).

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland – Practice Speeds

Allmendinger is running both Saturday’s Xfinity race in Portland and Sunday’s Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis. Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes is driving Allmendinger’s Cup car in practice and qualifying at WWTR.

Amidst early reports of Turns 6 and 7 being particularly troublesome, JR Motorsports’ Noah Gragson got involved in a crash and sustained significant damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet.

Gragson was evaluated and released from the infield care center. The team later confirmed that Gragson will go to a backup car.

Qualifying is scheduled for later tonight at 8:05 p.m. ET. Coverage is on FS1.

Heavy damage to the front of Noah Gragson’s car.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7HbLsxSiJn — Bryan Nolen (@TheBryanNolen) June 3, 2022

Bold way to carry the hood. We’ll see if that works out for him. pic.twitter.com/sKIImzZZQO — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) June 3, 2022

Read More About NASCAR

Friday NASCAR schedules at Gateway, Portland Friday 5: Portland ‘will always be a special place’ to AJ Allmendinger Chris Buescher tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Gateway race

Xfinity Series at Portland – Practice report originally appeared on NBCSports.com