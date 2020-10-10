Xfinity Series playoff race at Charlotte Roval red-flagged due to weather

NASCAR displayed the red flag for the Xfinity Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway due to inclement weather.

Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina was being raced on Charlotte’s road-course layout in the rain with wet-weather tires. But conditions got worse, prompting the red after 3o of the 67 laps were complete. NASCAR needed time to get rid of standing water on the track. The race went back to yellow after a 38-minute, 22-second delay.

Riley Herbst was leading in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at the time of the pause, followed by Josh Williams in the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet. AJ Allmendinger — last year’s Charlotte Roval winner — was then third in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevy.

This is a postseason elimination race. Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley are locked into the Round of 8 thanks to their winners in previous races in this round. Noah Gragson clinched a spot at the end of Stage 1 based on points. That leaves five spots available for the nine playoff drivers.

Factoring in Herbst holding the lead, Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown and Michael Annett are currently below the cutline at the time of the red flag.