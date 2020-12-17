Xfinity Series: Matt Mills returning to BJ McLeod Motorsports

Matt Mills is back for another Xfinity Series season with BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2021.

The team announced Wednesday that Mills, a 24-year-old from New Philadelphia, Ohio, will drive the team’s No. 5 entry full-time.

This past season, Mills finished 25th in the standings, with a best finish of 13th in both races at Richmond Raceway and the fall race at Texas Motor Speedway.

He recorded additional top-20 finishes in the second race at Kentucky Speedway (19th) and in August on the oval at Daytona International Speedway (16th).

“Being given the opportunity to return to BJ McLeod Motorsports and drive the No. 5 J.F. Electric car is such a honor,” Mills said in a team release. “We’re going to have some fast race cars next year. When you drive for owners like BJ and Jessica (McLeod) that continue to invest so much into motorsports, it’s hard to not be excited.

“The addition of (Cup Series team) Live Fast Motorsports to BJ and Jessica’s motorsports business portfolio is a huge deal for the NXS team too. Daytona can’t come fast enough for our team.”

BJ McLeod Motorsports, which plans to run three full-time Xfinity Series programs next season, recently confirmed Jesse Little as driver for its No. 78 entry.

