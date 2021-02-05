Joe Graf Jr. will return for a second Xfinity Series season with SS Green Light Racing, but with a slight tweak for 2021.

The 22-year-old Graf will switch his car number to No. 07 after running the No. 08 last season. Mike Tyska will serve as his crew chief after Patrick Donahue’s departure to the new Big Machine Racing Team.

Additionally, SS Green Light Racing has announced that Robin Pemberton, former NASCAR vice president of competition and longtime Cup crew chief, will serve as a consultant for 2021.

Over his crew chief career, Pemberton earned 26 Cup wins and worked with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Rusty Wallace, and Mark Martin.

The story was first reported by Jayski.com.

Graf posted 10 finishes inside the top 20 in his rookie Xfinity campaign last season. His best finish was 13th at Bristol Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Kentucky Speedway.

He entered the Xfinity Series after spending 2018 and 2019 on the ARCA Menards Series national tour, earning one win (Berlin Raceway, 2018) and seven top-five finishes in 39 starts.

Time to BUCKle up for another NASCAR Xfinity Series season with SS GreenLight Racing! pic.twitter.com/KCqqIVuJvD — Joe Graf Jr (@Joegrafjr) February 5, 2021

Xfinity Series: Joe Graf Jr. back with SS Green Light Racing originally appeared on NBCSports.com