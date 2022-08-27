Xfinity Series goes green after weather delay at Daytona
Led by AJ Allmendinger after canceled qualifying and a weather delay, the Xfinity Series goes green at Daytona International Speedway.
Juanita Epton went to work at Daytona's ticket office in 1958. Sixty-four years later, she took some time off to see the office named in her honor.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Friday night‘s bizarre, attrition-filled, rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway produced an appropriately unexpected outcome when Jeremy Clements took the checkered flag under caution at the end of the third attempt at overtime. MORE: Race results | At-track photos Clements‘ victory in the Wawa 250, a race that started […]
Jeremy Clements and his family team have had to overcome so much to compete in NASCAR. That made winning at Daytona even more special.
Kurt Busch will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs, and is withdrawing his waiver into the playoffs.
Now that it’s all said and done, Austin and Whitney Dillon are looking back at the wild ride that was their reality show “Life In The Fast Lane.” Following Thursday’s one-hour finale, the duo sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight where they discussed what it meant to them to give people not only an inside look at their lives but the world of NASCAR as well. “I think mostly because we wanted to show our friendship, our family, and just a little bit of everything about NASCAR and ra
Jeremy Clements was the upset winner of Friday's Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
Jeremy Clements reacts to bypassing the big wrecks to win the thriller Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway alongside his dad.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway is on hold due to rain at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. NASCAR updated the timeline for Friday’s event with plans to get underway shortly (all times Eastern): 9:45 p.m. — Drivers begin to prepare to race — get in fire suits and start to head to the […]
Friday’s qualifying sessions at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series were canceled due to inclement weather. The fields for both series were set in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book. RELATED: Cup starting lineup | Xfinity starting lineup Kyle Larson will start on the pole in the No. 5 […]
In 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace‘s five-year full-time NASCAR Cup Series career, he has four runner-up finishes. Three of them have come at Daytona International Speedway. He has finished second in the last two races at the historic track, and he was runner-up in his first ever Daytona 500 in 2018. However, Wallace doesn‘t necessarily […]
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams for multiple failures in Friday’s pre-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway. Those teams each had one crew member ejected before Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM), the last race in the Cup Series’ regular season. RELATED: Weekend schedule: […]
Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Greg Ives announced on Friday that he will retire from his role atop the No. 48 team pit box after the 2022 season and will take another position within the company. Ives has been a crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports for eight full-time seasons, inheriting the position with the No. 88 […]
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona for the final regular season race before the 10-race playoff chase begins. Here is everything you need to know for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Verstappen quickest in FP2, 0.8sec ahead of Leclerc and Norris But Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Ocon, Bottas and Schumacher will take hefty grid penalties How Mercedes bounced back from delivering a pre-season dud Audi to enter Formula 1 in 2026 – but partner team remains a mystery Mid-season F1 driver ratings: Who needs to find form as season resumes?
World champion and series leader Max Verstappen topped the times for Red Bull ahead of nearest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in Friday's second practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Xfinity Series drivers will race at Daytona International Speedway Friday night. Here are times, weather forecast and TV/radio information.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Denny Hamlin said Friday that his 23XI Racing team did not influence Kurt Busch’s decision to withdraw his waiver for eligibility in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, adding that the team is doing its best to stoke morale in support of the veteran driver. Hamlin’s remarks come one day after Busch’s […]
Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace are among those outside a playoff spot with the best chance to win at Daytona and make the playoffs.
NASCAR's Scott Miller, senior vice president of competition, discusses Kurt Busch's waiver withdrawal and subsequent playoffs ineligibility.
Stefano Domenicali adds that Michael Andretti's group is not the only one trying to bring an 11th team to Formula 1.