Xfinity Series goes green after weather delay at Daytona

USA Network

Now that it’s all said and done, Austin and Whitney Dillon are looking back at the wild ride that was their reality show “Life In The Fast Lane.” Following Thursday’s one-hour finale, the duo sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight where they discussed what it meant to them to give people not only an inside look at their lives but the world of NASCAR as well. “I think mostly because we wanted to show our friendship, our family, and just a little bit of everything about NASCAR and ra