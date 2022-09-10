Xfinity Series goes green at Kansas Speedway
Led by Brandon Jones, the Xfinity Series takes the green flag at Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300.
Khamzat Chimaev was the villain of UFC 279 from start to finish, but he did his job Saturday in amazing fashion.
Nick Saban was NOT happy with a few players doing the 'horns down'
Georgia Southern shocked Nebraska in Lincoln
White Sox third baseman Yon Moncada put up a stat that's never been recorded in American League history.
Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose withdrew prior to the resumption of play Saturday morning at the BMW PGA Championship.
Week 2 saw several highs and lows and the Southeastern Conference had both, while Notre Dame suffered a shocking loss at home to Marshall.
Alabama faces Texas on Saturday. They might have just avoided a 15-yard penalty.
The Lakers could reportedly have a new and unexpected option as far as a potential Russell Westbrook trade.
The Huskers had never lost at Memorial Stadium when scoring at least 35 points.
Alabama football players flashed the 'Horns down' hand signal at Texas after a narrow victory. Nick Saban wasn't happy about it.
Hear everything opposing coach Butch Jones said about Ohio State after the #Buckeyes victory.
Iga Swiatek believes "the sky is the limit" after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women's tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the US Open on Saturday.
Where do things go from here?
Texas has been here before: a quarterback with a hot hand knocked out of the game early against Alabama.
It was an amazing and sudden turn of events.
Garcia's withdraw may raise some eyebrows.
The card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena had to be drastically reworked after Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled clash with Diaz
Rory McIlroy took advantage of an outrageous piece of good fortune in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship to move to within one shot of the lead of the DP World Tour’s flagship event.
Diaz left the door open for a return to the UFC, but said he planned to show fighters how to take over another sport.
Mike Tomlin lets the NFL know the Steelers aren't a team to be messed with.