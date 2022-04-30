Xfinity Series goes green at Dover Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers make their first lap in the A-GAME 200 race at Dover Motor Speedway.
Josh Berry led a dominant outing for JR Motorsports at Dover Motor Speedway and raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season on Saturday. Berry had tears in his eyes and hoisted his daughter in the air after he took the checkered flag in the No. 8 Chevrolet for his third career Xfinity win in 39 starts. Berry finished second in last year's Dover race.
