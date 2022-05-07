Xfinity Series goes green from Darlington Raceway
Watch as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at Darlington Raceway.
Watch as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at Darlington Raceway.
Amazon shoppers say these $34 gardening clogs are "super comfortable."
Stay with WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 News for updates on this developing story.
Canelo Alvarez lost to Dmitry Bivol in a WBA light-heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Here's a round-by-round recap of the action.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field the day before the race, stormed home on the inside to seize a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
After the game, Morant tweeted “broke the code” with a video clip of his apparent knee injury, then quickly deleted the tweet.
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz topped world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in a thrilling three-set match that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The win comes a day after the 19-year-old defeated his idol, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has failed to win any of his four events this year, after being deported […]
Rich Strike's sunning win in the 2022 Kentucky Derby produced huge payouts for bettors - if they actually put money down on the 80-1 long shot.
Rich Strike surged in the final stretch to edge Epicenter, who was the favorite by post time, and Zandon to win the Kentucky Derby.
Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who only entered the Kentucky Derby field on Friday as a last-minute replacement for Ethereal Road, paid off big for bettors with one of the biggest upsets in Derby history. The horse paid $163.60, $74.20 and $29.40 as the winner on a fast track by 3/4 lengths over favorite Epicenter, who returned $7.40 and $5.20 for second. Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon.
Jordan Poole defended the "basketball play" that appeared to result in an injury to Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.
Ja Morant didn't speak to the media after the blowout loss to the Warriors, but a now-deleted tweet he sent roughly 20 minutes after the game spoke volumes.
Sin City and the Las Vegas Strip have quickly become the center of the sports world which has been great news for Caesars and MGM.
The 148th Kentucky Derby began with no runaway favorite, and it was an 80-1 long shot that ended up taking the roses.
All three judges scored the bout 115-113 for Bivol.
Rich Stirke is the 148th Kentucky Derby champion. Watch the video replay of their win in the horse race at Churchill Downs here.
Here's a look at three different observations from the Warriors' blowout win over the Grizzlies in Game 3.
Erriyon Knighton, who broke Usain Bolt's teenage record, set a blistering 200-meter time to break his own record.
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins implies in his postgame press conference that Jordan Poole injured Ja Morant after appearing to grab his knee in the fourth quarter of Game 3.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, including jockey, trainer, owner, bloodline and more.
Rich Strike has won the 2022 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. From the derby replay to full results, here are the highlights.