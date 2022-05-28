Xfinity Series goes green at Charlotte
Led by Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier, Xfinity Series drivers take the green flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300.
Sergio Cossio made a statement in the Lux Fight League 22 main event Thursday in Mexico.
The former World's Strongest Man put some of that strength on showcase Saturday in Poland.
After his comfortable third-round victory at the French Open, world No 1 Novak Djokovic took time to express concern for Boris Becker – his former coach and mentor – and to reveal that he has been in touch with Becker’s son Noah to offer assistance.
The road to the Women's College World Series is mapped out. A look at the NCAA softball tournament super regional schedule and results from regionals.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said "the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections."
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah beat a 100m field including American Sha'Carri Richardson at Saturday's Pre Classic.
In a battle of knockout artists, a counter left hand by Davis is all it took to end the fight at 2:39 of the sixth round.
"Sit down, Chuck," TNT colleague Kenny Smith told Barkley when the feud appeared to take a serious turn.
Check out the entire starting lineup for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Denny Hamlin won the pole.
The Warriors rotation could be getting a boost for the NBA Finals.
If the Warriors win the NBA Finals, they will make some unique sports history.
Green made the remark on TNT's "Inside the NBA" postgame show Thursday night following the Warriors defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. "Draymond broke the code," Haslem told Yahoo Sports after the Heat's 111-103 victory. "You ain't ...
Heat star Jimmy Butler propelled Miami to victory in Game 6 and gave the Celtics plenty of bulletin-board material heading into Game 7.
Denny Hamlin snatched his first Busch Light Pole Award of the season on Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, putting his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the front row for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600. Hamlin clocked a 29.399-second and 183.68-mph lap around Charlotte‘s 1.5-mile oval to secure P1. It marked Hamlin‘s 34th career […]
West Baltimore native and boxing champion Gervonta Davis finds himself headlining another Showtime Pay-Per-View main event.
Former World's Strongest Man champion Mariusz Pudzianowski weighed in 34 pounds heavier than ex-middleweight Michal Materla for KSW 70.
If this was about trading insults, Gervonta Davis might not be the better man this time. Rolando Romero can talk and has been doing plenty of it leading into their match Saturday night, profanely poking fun at everything from the quality of Davis’ resume to the size of his head. When it comes to trading punches, Davis insists it will be a different story in a heated lightweight title matchup of unbeatens in Brooklyn.
Call Game 6 "The Igor Shesterkin Difference."
Video of the pregame incident between Giants' Joc Pederson and Reds' Tommy Pham leaked on social media Saturday morning.
Getting a true No. 2 option next to LaVine is the Bulls' priority.