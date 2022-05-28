Xfinity Series goes green at Charlotte

Associated Press

If this was about trading insults, Gervonta Davis might not be the better man this time. Rolando Romero can talk and has been doing plenty of it leading into their match Saturday night, profanely poking fun at everything from the quality of Davis’ resume to the size of his head. When it comes to trading punches, Davis insists it will be a different story in a heated lightweight title matchup of unbeatens in Brooklyn.