Xfinity Series drivers take the green flag at Nashville
Led by Riley Herbst, the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers make their first lap at Nashville Superspeedway for the Tennessee Lottery 250.
LEBANON, Tenn. — On a blindingly hot day at Nashville Superspeedway, Justin Allgaier fulfilled a dream in one of the best race cars he’s ever had. Leading five times for 134 laps and sweeping the first two stages of Saturday‘s Tennessee Lottery 250, Allgaier breezed to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the 1.33-mile […]
Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green at Nashville Superspeedway while debuting a heat-combating device for the first time in his career. The Sunday forecast calls for temperatures in the high 90s, which would raise the heat inside the race car closer to 125 degrees. It likely will be the hottest race so far this season and the first true heat test of NASCAR's new Next Gen race car.
If this was the last shot Kokrak hits on the PGA Tour, it could go down as an all-time walk-off.
Los Angeles Angels pitcher and batter Shohei Ohtani proved again that he is a force to be reckoned with after pulling a jaw-dropping two-way feat in two nights. Ohtani, 27, had one of the best offensive games of his career so far on Tuesday. The athlete went 3-of-4 against the Kansas City Royals, with two home runs and a career-high eight RBIs (run batted in).
LEBANON, Tenn. — With just under 40 laps to go in Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway, apparent contact between the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of Sam Mayer and No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Ty Gibbs sent the latter sideways. Gibbs was able to — impressively — save his machine without […]
Two-time Grand Slam singles finalist Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career.
Keegan Murray brought the controversy to his introductory press conference at Golden 1 Center on Saturday.
It was an eventful 2022 NBA draft and many teams made very good moves to get better. Rookie Wire took a look at some of the best ones.
Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva is 1-9 in his past 10 with eight knockout losses after another brutal finish in Russia.
Running back Demarkcus Bowman is in the transfer portal after just one year at Florida.
Much has been said about how a suspension would impact Watson's money but the impact of a year-long suspension on the Browns salary cap is also very interesting:
Find out what KU basketball’s Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun will earn in the 2022-23 season.
Emma Raducanu is poised for a return to the grass of Wimbledon next week as a Grand Slam winner -- under pressure to end Britain's 45-year-wait for a women's singles champion.
Steph Curry's "night night" celebration is catching fire around the basketball world.
Bob Myers saw a talented asset in Toledo guard Ryan Rollins still available in the second round, and the Warriors made a significant move to get their guy.
At Thursday’s U.S. championships, the popular sprinter—banned from last summer’s Tokyo Olympics—didn’t get out of the first round.
The Sixers didn't make a big commotion during Thursday night's NBA Draft, but they might've pulled off one of the sneaky best moves of the whole night. By Adam Hermann
While there could be fireworks this offseason on the trade front, there might not be much movement from the top players on the free agency side. It seems like a decent bet that the four top All-Stars in this year's class ( James Harden, Kyrie ...
Jefferson was so unexpected to win the US championships crown that Track & Field News did not consider her a candidate for a top 10 spot
With their final selection of the 2022 NBA draft, the Warriors added Brazil's Gui Santos with the No. 55 overall pick.