Xfinity Series drivers go five-wide in first lap at COTA
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers take the green flag at Circuit of The Americas, going five-wide in Turn 1 of the road course.
AJ Allmendinger secures his first victory of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Circuit of the Americas.
AUSTIN, Texas — AJ Allmendinger was fast and agile when he needed to be Saturday afternoon negotiating Circuit of The Americas and reminding the field just why he‘s considered one of NASCAR‘s road-course superstars. Allmendinger‘s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet took the checkered flag by 2.039 seconds over Austin Hill‘s No. 21 Richard Childress Racing […]
Full race results from Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR returns to COTA for a second time (second chance at a first impression?) this weekend.
It's time to crown a winner in Austin.
The seven-time world champion will start Sunday’s race in 16th after a disastrous qualifying session
Keselowski lost 100 points and 10 playoff points and the Roush Fenway Keselowski team itself also lost 100 owner points.
AUSTIN, Texas — Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney will start from pole position in Sunday‘s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), becoming the first multi-time pole winner of the 2022 season — tallying eight in his career. Blaney‘s lap of 92.759 mph around the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course […]
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race turned when the top three contending trucks bashed door handles on the next-to-last lap at Circuit of The Americas. As fate would have it, two of the three were a pair of Cup Series double-dippers with a bit of history. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch and […]
