Xfinity Series at Daytona: Start time, TV info, weather
A little over three months ago, Daniel Hemric finally earned his first NASCAR win – and with it, the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
On Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, he’ll begin his efforts toward a second consecutive title with a new team.
Hemric’s move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Kaulig Racing was one of several notable changes over the offseason in the Xfinity Series.
Among the bigger teams:
Team Penske has reduced its Xfinity schedule (as of this week, it plans to run limited races)
Joe Gibbs Racing has dropped to three full-time cars, two of them run by full-season drivers Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones
Richard Childress Racing has expanded to two full-time cars with drivers Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed
JR Motorsports has elevated Josh Berry and Sam Mayer to full-time status
Several mid-pack teams have also undergone changes as well, including Our Motorsports, which has expanded to three full-time entries with drivers Anthony Alfredo and Jeb Burton joining Brett Moffitt; and Alpha Prime Racing (formerly Martins Motorsports), which will go to two full-time cars with multiple drivers in rotation.
Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona (All times Eastern)
START: Command to start engines given by Marty Smith, past president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association at 5:07 p.m. … Green flag scheduled to wave at 5:19 p.m.
PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. … Qualifying begins at 11:35 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 4:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4:35 p.m. … Invocation given at 5 p.m. … National Anthem performed by Sara Faith at 5:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 120 laps (300 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
STREAMING: FS1
FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny, high of 63 degrees, dry conditions around race start
LAST YEAR: Austin Cindric held on in overtime to win last year’s Xfinity season opener at Daytona. Cindric went on to earn four more wins in 2021, as well as a berth in the Xfinity Championship 4. He is now a Cup Series rookie for 2022 with Team Penske.
