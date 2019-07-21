NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief Nick Harrison dies

Nick Harrison (L) was a crew chief for Richard Childress Racing before moving over to Kaulig Racing ahead of the 2019 season. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Kaulig Racing announced Sunday morning that crew chief Nick Harrison died. Harrison was the crew chief on the team’s No. 11 Xfinity Series car driven by Justin Haley.

A statement from Kaulig Racing team owner, Matt Kaulig, and President, Chris Rice: pic.twitter.com/kTUoLJA88m — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) July 21, 2019

Harrison, in his first year with Kaulig Racing, served as Haley’s crew chief for Saturday’s race at New Hampshire. Haley started and finished 13th.

Harrison crew chiefed his first Xfinity Series race in 2006 and worked in the Cup Series in 2011 with Landon Cassill at Phoenix Racing. He was Kurt Busch’s crew chief for the same team in 2012 and was with the team through 2013. He moved over to the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing in 2014 and won two races with Austin Dillon in NASCAR’s No. 2 series in 2015. His final victory as a crew chief came in 2018 when Dillon won at Michigan in the Xfinity Series.

Dillon paid tribute to Harrison on Twitter after the team’s statement.

Words can’t describe how I feel about @NickHarrison111. The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level. We were able to win the together... — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

multiple times in @XfinityRacing and a win in @NASCAR_Trucks. My favorite thing to this day to hear over the radio was his voice saying Hauling Balls. I hope today I hear it on the radio as we give it all we got on the track today for Nick. 🙏🏻 — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

