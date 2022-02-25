Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather

Richard Childress Racing looks to continue its strong start as the NASCAR Xfinity Series competes Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

RCR Xfinity rookie Austin Hill won last Saturday’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway. His teammate and fellow rookie, Sheldon Creed, finished sixth.

Meanwhile, former RCR driver Myatt Snider will be in action at Auto Club after his harrowing crash on the final lap at Daytona. Snider, now driving for Jordan Anderson Racing, walked away from the crash with only a sore foot.

Saturday’s race could produce the ninth different winner over the last nine Xfinity races dating back to last season.

The last two Xfinity races – the 2021 Championship race at Phoenix Raceway and last Saturday’s race at Daytona – were won by drivers getting their first series win. Daniel Hemric won at Phoenix to claim the series title.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Command to start engines given by U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Brady Sahlin at 5:08 p.m. … Green flag scheduled to wave at 5:17 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Xfinity practice/qualifying begins at 12 p.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 4:25 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4:30 p.m. … Invocation given at San Bernandino County (Calif.) Fire Dept. Head Chaplain Michael Bass at 5 p.m. … National Anthem performed at 5:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) on the 2-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 35. Stage 2 ends at Lap 70.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny, high of 68 degrees, dry conditions around race start

TWO YEARS AGO: The most recent Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway took place on Feb. 29, 2020. Harrison Burton earned his first career series win, holding off Riley Herbst in the final laps. Burton went on to win three more times in 2020. He is now a Cup Series rookie for Wood Brothers Racing.

Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway: Start time, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com