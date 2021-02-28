Xfinity runner-up disqualified for failing inspection

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dustin Long
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASCAR disqualified Tyler Reddick‘s second-place car because it failed inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Reddick lost the lead to Myatt Snider on the second overtime restart and crossed the finish line second. NASCAR stated that Reddick’s Our Motorsports car was disqualified for failing rear heights.

Snider’s winning car passed inspection.

The disqualification means Brandon Jones now is credited with second place, Daniel Hemric will be third, Jeb Burton will place fourth and Austin Cindric will place fifth.

NASCAR also announced that the cars of Josh Berry, AJ Allmendinger, Jeremy Clements and Jones each had a lug nut not secure after the race. That will be a fine to each team’s crew chief.

Read more about NASCAR

Miami Xfinity Series race results Myatt Snider wins first Xfinity race with overtime charge at Miami Sunday’s Miami Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Xfinity runner-up disqualified for failing inspection originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Myatt Snider wins first Xfinity race with overtime charge at Miami

    Myatt Snider took the lead in the second overtime and went on to win the Xfinity race at Miami for his first career series win.

  • First-time winners dominate start of NASCAR season

    Myatt Snider became the latest NASCAR driver to score their first series win with his Xfinity victory at Miami. Will the streak continue in Sunday's Cup race?

  • Miami Xfinity Series race results

    Here is how the field finished behind first-time Xfinity winner Myatt Snider in Saturday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

  • Lucas scores 26, leads Oregon State over Stanford 73-62

    STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Jarod Lucas scored a career-high 26 points to lead Oregon State to a 73-62 victory over Stanford on Saturday. The Beavers (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) took the lead for good with about 14 minutes to play and led 65-54 with 3:11 remaining when Lucas hit a deep 3-pointer from the center of the arc. Oregon State swept both Stanford and California on the road for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while the Cardinal (14-11, 10-9) had not lost to Oregon State and Oregon at home in the same season since 1985-86.

  • On Lake Superior bay, ice racing puts a frozen twist on NASCAR

    SUPERIOR, WIS. – The motley crew of cars lined up at the icy starting line, engines revving. One man waved a green flag and they were off, careening eight times around the half-mile oval track plowed on the Lake Superior bay. "I'm pulling for that red '57 Chevy," said Phillip Wright, who drove his own car onto Allouez Bay on Feb. 20 to spend a Saturday afternoon watching ice racing. "He used ...

  • No. 23 car disqualified after failing Xfinity Series post-race inspection at Miami

    NASCAR officials have disqualified the No. 23 Chevrolet of Tyler Reddick for failing post-race inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. RELATED: Official results Reddick, a Cup Series regular, had driven the No. 23 to an apparent second-place result at the checkered flag in the Contender Boats 250. But his car failed the […]

  • Miami heartbreak again for Noah Gragson in late crash

    Noah Gragson announced his intent to be assertive in a pre-race interview, saying it was “checkers or wreckers” Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With inside three laps left in the scheduled race distance and within reach of the former, the 22-year-old driver got the latter end of his either/or proposition. RELATED: Race results | Weekend schedule […]

  • Snider wins at Homestead after Gragson slams into lapped car

    Noah Gragson had close to a 9-second lead, the outside lane wide open and the white flag waiting for him ahead. The JR Motorsports driver was on the verge of an elusive victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A fraction of a second earlier or later and Gragson would have cruised by and ended up in victory lane.

  • NASCAR neophyte Santino Ferrucci ready for Xfinity debut

    Ex-IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci looks to earn his stock car chops, starting with his NASCAR debut in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Miami.

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • Golf without Woods? Battered leg brings it closer to reality

    The PGA Tour without Tiger Woods was always inevitable purely because of age. Golf wasn't ready Wednesday to contemplate the future of its biggest star after the 10th and most complicated surgery on the 45-year-old Woods. “Listen, when Tiger wants to talk about golf, we'll talk about golf,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said at the World Golf Championship in Florida.

  • NBA betting: Brooklyn Nets rewarding bettors during 7-game winning streak

    The Nets were 4-9 against the spread in their first 13 games with James Harden. Since then, though, they haven't lost.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021

  • NBA All-Star 2021 players: Who deserves the nod in fantasy?

    With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.

  • NBA releases second-half schedule for 2020-21 regular season

    The NBA announced the second half of its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and as expected, it will be a grind for players and teams who will play as many as 40 games in the 68-day stretch from March 10 to May 16.

  • Zion Williamson breaks down on-court relationship with Lonzo Ball: ‘Our games complement each other’s’

    As the pair build off big months for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson recently broke down his on-court relationship with Lonzo Ball.

  • Game Recap: Warriors 111, Pacers 107

    The Warriors defeated the Pacers, 111-107. Stephen Curry recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors, while Draymond Green added 12 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in the victory. Domantas Sabonis tallied 22 points, 16 rebounds and four assists for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 18-15 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 15-15.

  • Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants trade after meeting with Texans coach David Culley

    Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.

  • How some players plan to show support for Tiger Woods on Sunday

    At least a few players will show support for Tiger Woods by wearing red Sunday at the WGC-Workday.

  • New Orleans mayor makes pitch for Russell Wilson

    Russell Wilson has made it clear that he’d accept a trade to the Saints, along with three other teams. And even though Drew Brees has yet to retire (and still possibly won’t), New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has made her pitch for Wilson to join the Saints. “I’ve heard the rumors now,” Cantrell said in [more]