NASCAR disqualified Tyler Reddick‘s second-place car because it failed inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Reddick lost the lead to Myatt Snider on the second overtime restart and crossed the finish line second. NASCAR stated that Reddick’s Our Motorsports car was disqualified for failing rear heights.

Snider’s winning car passed inspection.

The disqualification means Brandon Jones now is credited with second place, Daniel Hemric will be third, Jeb Burton will place fourth and Austin Cindric will place fifth.

NASCAR also announced that the cars of Josh Berry, AJ Allmendinger, Jeremy Clements and Jones each had a lug nut not secure after the race. That will be a fine to each team’s crew chief.

Xfinity runner-up disqualified for failing inspection originally appeared on NBCSports.com